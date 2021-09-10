Formula 1 | Bottas will be 1st for the Sprint Qualification at Monza but penalized on Sunday

For the second time this season, the weekend format is upset, since it’s Friday and it’s already qualifying time! Tomorrow, a new Sprint Qualifying will be held in Monza, and the grid for this short race will be determined on Friday.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes F1 looked very comfortable in FP1 in the morning, almost half a second ahead of Max Verstappen. The Mercedes driver was wearing medium tires, against soft ones for his rival from Red Bull.

Behind, Lando Norris and McLaren act as favorites for a good result, as the MCL35M is in good shape on the fast circuits. Also watch the performance of Aston Martins and Pierre Gasly, very fast this morning.

The air temperature is 25 degrees for these qualifications, while that of the asphalt climbed to 33 degrees.

Q1 – 18 minutes

Charles Leclerc was the first to set a time in 1’22 “801, beaten by his teammate Carlos Sainz in 1’22” 495. Yuki Tsunoda stepped between the Ferraris two tenths behind Sainz, and the Williams F1 did the same.

Leclerc seemed worried: “Is everything okay with the car? Especially under braking, is everything okay?”

Verstappen took first position in 1’22 “108 but made a small mistake, quickly beaten by Lando Norris in 1’21” 681! The McLaren confirms its good arrangements, as does its driver, all the drivers having put on soft tires for this Q1.

The Mercedes riders both took the lead successively, Valtteri Bottas in 1’20 “804, beaten by Hamilton in 1’20” 543. Daniel Ricciardo then placed his McLaren in third place.

Pierre Gasly and Antonio Giovinazzi took fourth and fifth positions, the Italian already pointing one second behind Hamilton, just ahead of Norris and Sergio Pérez.

Verstappen then arrived in a line of cars in the middle of the line at the Variante della Roggia, ruining his fast lap. The Red Bull driver was very pissed off: “What the fuck are they doing?”

Nikita Mazepin got out just ahead of Leclerc in the pits, in a dangerous manner, and the marshals opened an unsafe release investigation against Haas F1 and the Russian driver.

In his turn, Gasly was hampered by several cars in the Ascari chicane, and he too got carried away on the radio. These images of very dangerous traffic have become classic in Monza, because of the aspiration that all the pilots seek.

Norris took third place, but his time was canceled, and Sainz took third, beaten by Verstappen seconds after that. Another investigation was opened concerning Mazepin for an incident with Robert Kubica, which he embarrassed in Lesmo.

Leclerc finally managed a time by taking fifth place. George Russell took 11th place ahead of Fernando Alonso and Nicholas Latifi, all three men having improved simultaneously.

Mazepin also asked Haas to tell Mick Schumacher to move in front of him, as the German was stuck in traffic.

The Mercedes drivers came out but did not improve, unlike Ricciardo who took sixth place. Pérez climbed seventh, Vettel eighth, Stroll ninth, Kubica improved but remained 18th.

Ocon took 11th place, Giovinazzi fifth, Tsunoda 14th, and Alonso 12th. Norris moved up to third, and Schumacher passed Kubica.

The eliminated are Russell, Latifi, Schumacher, Kubica and Mazepin.

Update 6:21 p.m .: Tsunoda’s time has been canceled, and Russell is promoted to Q2!

The eliminated are Latifi, Tsunoda, Schumacher, Kubica and Mazepin.

Q2 – 15 minutes

Leclerc’s Ferrari SF21 experienced a problem between Q1 and Q2, after the driver complained about the behavior of his car in the first phase of qualifying. The Scuderia managed to relaunch him on the track, without anyone knowing what harm affects the Ferrari.

The Red Bull riders got out on the track first to have a clear lap, Pérez ahead of Verstappen. The race management did not open an investigation into the unsafe release of Mazepin in Q1.

Verstappen clocked a 1’20 “710, and Pérez a 1’21” 146. Bottas clocked 1’20 “032, beaten by Hamilton in 1’19” 936! The McLarens of Norris and Ricciardo were positioned ahead of Verstappen, 4 tenths behind Hamilton, as did Gasly, a few hundredths ahead of Red Bull.

Giovinazzi took the seventh fastest time behind Verstappen and ahead of Stroll and Leclerc, who complained about the very unpredictable behavior of his car.

Bottas is fast but will start from the back of the grid in the race on Sunday, because Mercedes has announced that he has fitted a fourth engine to him! The pole position will therefore be played between Lewis Hamilton, the McLarens and Max Verstappen. But it will be played tomorrow, because it is on Sunday’s grid that Bottas will be demoted.

The penalty is not applicable during the Sprint Qualification on Saturday, since it is a qualifying and not a race.

Again, 2 minutes from the end of Q2, the traffic is absolutely crazy on the track, and even from the pit lane, because everyone got out at the same time. Hamilton almost clashed with Vettel in the pits!

The race management is considering opening an investigation into the incidents in the pits.

Many riders improved on the last lap, including Gasly, Giovinazzi, Sainz and Leclerc, as well as Pérez, who just qualified! Norris is third to one tenth behind Hamilton.

The eliminated are Vettel, Stroll, Alonso, Ocon and Russell.

Q3 – 12 minutes

Bottas darted in front of Hamilton to give him suction, but more than six seconds separated the two men on the track. Bottas made a 1’20 “388, and Hamilton 1’19” 949.

Gasly took third, and Verstappen advanced to 17 thousandths behind Hamilton. Ricciardo took third place, immediately beaten by Norris who placed 65 thousandths behind Hamilton!

Bottas missed a turn, which explains the three tenths lost in relation to his time in Q2.

Gasly placed himself behind Bottas, and ahead of the Ferraris, who themselves were ahead of Pérez, who had a very disappointing time.

Giovinazzi set off for just one lap with the peloton on the second attempt. An attempt in which Pérez offered the aspiration to Verstappen.

The latter did not improve, unlike Ricciardo who took third place, and Bottas who took the fastest time! Norris finally beat Ricciardo, but it is Bottas who takes the lead!





The Finn will start at the head of the Sprint Qualifying tomorrow, ahead of Hamilton and Verstappen. He will be ahead of the two McLarens of Norris and Ricciardo, then Gasly. Sainz and Leclerc will be in the fourth row ahead of Pérez and Giovinazzi.