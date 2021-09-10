Formula 1 | Drivers react to Russell joining Mercedes F1

Mercedes F1 this week announced the signing of George Russell for 2022, alongside Lewis Hamilton. Charles Leclerc sees a parallel with his 2019 season, during which he joined Sebastian Vettel in Scuderia Ferrari.

“It’s a situation quite similar to mine when I arrived at Ferrari with Seb by my side” Leclerc said. “It’s a great position to be in.”

“George is very talented and he will be alongside one of the best in the history of the sport so he doesn’t have much to lose which is a good position. He can just give it all and show. his talent. I’m sure he will show his talent to the world. “

Lando Norris makes his predictions for Mercedes’ 2022 season: “George can certainly beat him occasionally, that’s for sure. But over the whole season, taking experience into account, that’s normally where Lewis is really good and consistency every weekend. I do. trust George. “





Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, expects Russell to be more pressing than Valtteri Bottas behind Hamilton: “Let’s see if George can put some more pressure on Lewis.”

“Valtteri may not have been able to put the pressure on the last couple of years so it will benefit the whole team if George is quick enough. But at the same time, Lewis is Lewis and has proven repeatedly that, pressure or not, it can do the job when it needs to. “