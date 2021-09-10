Formula 1 | F1 worries about the future of the Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said he was worried about the future of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza as a new edition will launch today with media day.

Once an unmissable and exciting pilgrimage for tifosi, race organizers lamented that only 16,000 fans bought tickets to attend this weekend’s race. The numbers will certainly increase a bit, but it is very alarming.

The problem could be related to the ongoing severe restrictions linked to Covid, but the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, admits that it is a serious warning.

“We are going to lose around 16 million euros,” he confirmed

For Domenicali, an Italian former boss of Ferrari, such losses can endanger the future of this historic race.





Asked about the meager ticket sales, 30% of which are said to be provided by Dutch Max Verstappen fans, he says: “We have to understand why.”

“I hope Monza stays on schedule, but we have to think about a business model where there is a return on investment for developers. Otherwise it just doesn’t make sense.”