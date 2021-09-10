Formula 1 | Hamilton did not seek to influence Mercedes F1 for his teammate

Lewis Hamilton will welcome a new teammate next year to Mercedes F1. The seven-time world champion will be opposed to the one who will replace him later in the role of leader within the champion team. He is happy for his compatriot and also has a word for Valtteri Bottas, with whom he has been teaming since 2017.

“It was a great adventure” Hamilton said. “We also became friends during this time. We have won four constructors’ titles and of course we want to win another. I think it is exciting for him to start a new adventure.”

“As for George, I saw him go through GP3, F2, and I watched a lot of the races he did, the maneuvers he did. There is no doubt that he is incredibly talented. He’s going to keep getting stronger even in the next nine races, and next year it’s going to be hot for sure! “

Hamilton is impressed by the young generation which includes Russell, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris: “George is obviously part of that group of talented young drivers.”





“It’s good to have new blood in the team. It gives energy to the whole team. He is a talented and enthusiastic youngster who will move the team forward.”

Hamilton doesn’t make any predictions as to which Bottas or Russell will give him the most trouble: “I can’t say he’ll be faster than Valtteri or slower than him, I haven’t run against him. But I’m sure he’s going to be really quick.”

Hamilton confirms that he has been consulted by Toto Wolff, the team manager, on the choice of his future teammate. But he admits to having remained neutral: “I have given positive feedback on both George and Valtteri.”

“In the end, that’s the decision of Toto and the board. Valtteri has been very positive about his new adventure, which is cool to see, and there is a lot of positivity around George coming along.”