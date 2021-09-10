Formula 1 | Italy, FP1: Hamilton and Mercedes F1 in the lead before qualifying

It was under a gray sky but without risk of rain that free practice 1 of the Italian Grand Prix was contested. This is the only session before qualifying, which will take place at 6 p.m. this evening.

This is the consequence of the format of the Sprint Qualifications, which will take place tomorrow afternoon at Monza. This is the second try of this format after Silverstone, before a third which should be done at Interlagos.

The pilots therefore immediately took to the track, with asphalt at 38 degrees despite the overcast sky. The whole peloton drove a lot throughout the session to prepare for qualifying.

The first part of qualifying saw the medium tires being the drivers’ main choice, before the soft ones were used in the second part of the session. But the performance differential between the two compounds was not obvious.

Indeed, Sergio Pérez established the first sustainable benchmark in 1’22 “039, with medium tires. Daniel Ricciardo then beat him in 1’22” 003, also in medium tires, just like Gasly who inserted himself. between the two men.

Valtteri Bottas then took the best benchmark in 1’21 “451, also fitted with yellowwall tires. Max Verstappen timidly beat this benchmark with soft tires for 73 thousandths.

But it was Lewis Hamilton who then recovered the first place, which he had occupied at the very beginning of the session. The seven-time world champion clocked 1’20 “926 on medium tires.

The traffic has already been a problem as Lando Norris complained that he had to slalom between too slow drivers when they were doing their preparation lap. Esteban Ocon almost collided with a Mercedes in the Ascari chicane for the same reasons.

This should therefore, as is the case every year, pose big problems for the qualifications. The desire to take a suction should also cause particular situations, like what we have seen in the last two years at Monza, with drivers failing to make a last attempt.

Norris, however, managed to take second place, also on medium tires. We will have to be wary of McLaren this weekend, which benefits from a very fast car and engine on low downforce circuits.

Ricciardo has also improved but his time was canceled for not respecting the limits of the track. Norris’ time was also canceled.

The limits are monitored in the newly renamed Curva Alboreto Parabolica. If the pilots pass all four wheels behind the white line on the edge of the track, the stopwatch is canceled.

Hamilton finally keeps the best time ahead of Verstappen and Bottas, then the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel, who supervise the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.

Carlos Sainz, Alonso, Ricciardo and Pérez completed the top 10 ahead of Leclerc and Norris, who had set better times but saw them canceled. Esteban Ocon is 15th ahead of Robert Kubica and George Russell, while the Haas bring up the rear.



