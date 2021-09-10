Formula 1 | Mercedes F1 ‘clearly’ considering engine change at Monza

Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff has confirmed the information we are giving you this week that they could ‘play it safe’ and introduce a new power unit at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix. end.

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in the opening practice at Monza, but after an engine problem during practice at the Dutch GP, Mercedes could choose to take their penalty with a new 4th engine this weekend.

Red Bull also face the same critical decision as to when to introduce a 4th power unit for Max Verstappen – after doing so at Zandvoort with Sergio Perez – and take grid penalties.

“We’re all struggling with our engines, and maybe not just reliability, but how they run, how badly they really degrade as we push them harder than usual over a season,” says Wolff after the Free 1 to Monza





“There is clearly a change of engine in our heads for this weekend but we have yet to come to a conclusion.”

Although a change could cost a big loss of points, Wolff replied that the penalty for an engine failure in the race was much higher.

“We think that between a 1st place and a 2nd with the fastest lap, following a retirement, it takes a driver 4 races to catch up and it’s brutal. You can afford to finish four times second. and so you just have to play it safe without sacrificing performance. “