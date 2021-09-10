Forspoken: a fantastic new trailer full of gameplay and a more precise release period for the Action-RPG

Square Enix was present during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 with Forspoken, final name of Project Athia whose last trailer dated back to last March. a trailer unpublished was therefore broadcast, which disorientates us as much as the heroine Frey Holland that we will embody.

Yes, as the previous glimpses suggested, Frey is not from this fantasy world named Athia and we find out how she landed there, by accidentally crossing a portal. Acrobatic action, parkour, magic bracelet that speaks, clashes against various creatures and human beings inhabiting these lands, encounters with other NPCs and finally a fight that seems lost in advance against a humanoid boss knowing clearly a lot about the situation of the young girl, the scenes shown have it all.

Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself stranded in the beautiful and cruel land of Athia, with a magical and conscious bracelet on her wrist. His cynical new companion, “Cuff,” helps Frey navigate the sprawling world of Athia. In order to find a way back home, Frey will have to fight monstrous creatures, face mighty Tantas, and uncover secrets that will awaken something deeper about her.

A long article from PlayStation Blog tells us more about this adventure and the voices of the characters known so far, in addition to revealing the name of the composer, who is none other than Bear McCreary! Visuals can be seen on the next page.

Hello, PlayStation Blog readers! I’m Raio, Creative Producer at Luminous Productions, and I’m working on different aspects of our next game, Forspoken. I’m very happy to announce that our trailer revealing our heroine, Frey Holland, and her story, is out today. She answers many of your questions, including “How did she end up in Athia?” And “why is she wearing sneakers?” “. Frey is a reckless, cunning young woman with no purpose in life. Resourceful and persevering, she didn’t let her tough childhood in New York define her. As she prepares to turn 21, her life still doesn’t get any easier. But it takes an unexpected turn whenshe finds herself magically transported to Athia, a land where dreams and nightmares suddenly seem to come to life. By playing Frey, you will have to master magical powers just discovered in order to fight the terrible monsters that inhabit these lands. To have a chance to return home, Frey will have to face the Tantas, powerful destructive and Machiavellian matriarchs who dominate Athia. As we previously announced, Frey will be played by Ella Balinska (in her original version). Hope you enjoyed watching her play Frey for a bit longer in this trailer. I am pleased to unveil more characters from Forspoken, as well as the fabulous actors who play them:

Jonathan Cake doubles (in original version) Frey’s companion, “Cuff”. Cuff is a magical bracelet with an unknown consciousness that helps Frey navigate the sprawling world of Athia.

Cuff is a magical bracelet with an unknown consciousness that helps Frey navigate the sprawling world of Athia. Janina Gavankar doubles (in original version) Tanta Sila, the strongest and most formidable of the Tantas of Athia. Once Athia’s protector thanks to her unparalleled fighting prowess, the power-hungry Tanta Sila has turned into a true tyrant.

Once Athia’s protector thanks to her unparalleled fighting prowess, the power-hungry Tanta Sila has turned into a true tyrant. Keala Settle doubles as the ruthless archivist who guides Frey during his adventure in the lands of Athia.

during his adventure in the lands of Athia. Monica Barbaro double (in original version) Auden, a sweet and open-minded young woman who puts the needs of others before her own. She quickly accepts Frey to Athia and believes in her potential more than Frey herself. You might be wondering where the incredible music for the trailer came from? I am happy to report that the soundtrack was composed by the legendary Bear McCreary, who also composed the music for God of War (2018) and The Walking Dead. We are delighted that Bear McCreary has joined our team, as he has been able to bring our entire immersive world and its eerie beauty to life, mixing electronic and contemporary sounds with fantastic tone. But why stop at one legendary composer when you can have two? In addition to Bear McCreary, the very famous Garry Schyman (BioShock) also composed songs for the game. Don’t be afraid to have high expectations for our game, you won’t be disappointed. Finally, I have the honor to announce that several talented authors have joined our team to bring you the best game. Among them: Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Amy Hennig (Uncharted series), Allison Rymer and Todd Stashwick. Together, they worked to bring Frey’s wonderful journey to life. I am sure you will like the story they created for you. On behalf of Square Enix and the entire Luminous Productions team, I hope you are as excited as we are to join Frey’s adventure next year. Forspoken will be released for PlayStation 5 in Spring 2022.

Finally, we are entitled to a slightly more precise release period. Forspoken will be released in spring 2022, on PS5 and PC.