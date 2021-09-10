four questions on the summons of Agnes Buzyn to justice

This is the first major development of the justice component of the Covid-19 epidemic in France. The former Minister of Health, Agnès Buzyn, is summoned, Friday, September 10, by the Court of Justice of the Republic to answer for the government management of the health crisis. She risks being indicted.

Franceinfo takes stock of this case which could disrupt the end of Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term.

1 What do we blame him for?

Agnès Buzyn is implicated in the vast dossier devoted to the very criticized which the French authorities have anticipated and then managed daily the coronavirus crisis, which killed at least 115,000 people in France. Lack of protective equipment for caregivers and for the population, mistakes on the need or not to wear masks … The former Minister of Health, according to 2017 to February 16, 2020, is targeted by several complaints for “abstention from fighting a claim”, received by the Court of Justice of the Republic, the only body empowered to judge ministers in the exercise of their functions.

On January 24, 2020, she notably declared that “the risks of the spread of the coronavirus in the population [étaien]t very low “, by specifying that the analysis could “to evolve”. Shortly after the first round of municipal elections, this trained hematologist created an outcry by calling the ballot “masquerade” and stating that she “knew[t] that the tsunami wave was in front of us “ when he left the ministry on February 16.

2 Where do these complaints come from?

According to information from franceinfo, more than 18,390 complaints have been received by the Court of Justice of the Republic. Among them, 18,200 are based on standard models obtained by the applicants on the Internet. These complaints mainly deal with the side effects of vaccines, for around 9,600 of them. Nearly 6,600 denounce the effects of wearing a mask. France Inter specifies that 16 were deemed admissible by the CJR, some of which directly target Agnès Buzyn.





3 Where is the investigation?

Before this summons from Agnès Buzyn, searches had been carried out in mid-October 2020 by investigators from Oclaesp (Central Office for the fight against attacks on the environment and public health) and Oclciff (Central Office fight against corruption and financial and fiscal offenses). They targeted the homes and offices of Minister of Health Olivier Véran, former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and former members of the government Agnès Buzyn, Sibeth Ndiaye, but also Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon and Director General from Public Health France, Geneviève Chêne.

4 What are the reactions?

Among the complainants is the president of the association “Cœur vide 19”. Julie Grasset sees in this summons “a first step”. “It also gives me confidence and a little hope in having our questions answered. “, she explains at the microphone of franceinfo, before continuing: “I filed a complaint, obviously to have the answers in the context of the death of my dad. I also file a complaint as a citizen, since I think that we absolutely have to learn lessons from this crisis, in particular on protocols and crisis response “.

On the political side, the LREM deputy of Vienne, Sacha Houlié, regretted on franceinfo a “judicialization of political life”. “A lot of effort has been made to overcome a test for which no country in the world was clearly prepared. From that point of view, I think that it is not with a trial that we resolve the situation.”, he believes. Same story with the constitutionalist Jean-Philippe Derosier. “We must not settle political problems in the courts, which should only deal with legal questions”, warns on franceinfo this professor of public law at the University of Lille.