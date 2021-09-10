France places Israel and the United States on its orange list

The French government has decided to place the two countries on the orange list of destinations, which implies several changes.

The list of countries at risk in terms of their health situation continues to evolve. While the United States and Israel have already been in the sights of the European Union in recent days, the French government has decided to place the two countries in the orange zone via a decree published in the Official Journal on Thursday. Travel for tourist reasons is only allowed to green countries. So necessarily, this transition to the orange list implies some constraints.

First, if you want to come back from these destinations. If you are vaccinated, no problem at first glance, entry into metropolitan territory is not subject to any restriction, even from a country classified as orange. You will have to present proof of your complete vaccination schedule, as well as a sworn statement attesting to the absence of symptoms of infection.

Tests and self-isolation on arrival in France

If you are not vaccinated, however, you must have a compelling reason to return to French territory. The indicative list of compelling reasons can be found on the entry certificate which can be downloaded from the website of the Ministry of the Interior.





You must also present, in addition to this certificate, a negative PCR test dating less than 72 hours before departure or a negative antigen test less than 48 hours. Knowing that it is the departure of the first flight that is taken into account in the event of a connecting trip, and that children under the age of twelve are exempt from the test. You will also be asked to take a new test when you arrive in France, and to isolate yourself for seven days. All honorary commitments to be presented can also be downloaded from the site.

U.S. borders still closed

But it’s good to get to these destinations that will be the most complicated. The passage of the United States and Israel in the orange zone does not change much in this direction, since in the end, it is these countries which remain sovereign of their own policy. For the United States, vaccinated or not, tested or not, the borders remain for the moment closed to foreign tourists. Since August, the US government has also placed France on the blacklist of its destinations and recommends its citizens not to come to France.

For Israel, group tourist travel will again be possible from September 19. But no date has been communicated for individual trips, which are currently not authorized.