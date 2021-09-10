After a hearing of more than nine hours, Friday before the Court of Justice of the Republic, the former Minister of Health was also placed under the status of assisted witness for “voluntary abstention from fighting a disaster”.

“France took the necessary measures very quickly“, reacts Matignon to franceinfo on Friday September 10, after the indictment of the former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn for” endangering the lives of others “as part of the government management of the epidemic of Covid-19.

“No one can doubt the seriousness and the commitment she showed at the first signs of this unprecedented epidemic and even though no one then had a real perspective on its real risks.”

According to the services of the Prime Minister, if he belongs to the current judicial investigation “to clarify the circumstances“,”we must collectively be careful not to confuse what we know today about this pandemic and what was known about it when it started“.





“Public officials are expected to respond to such exceptional health crises with determination and honesty. This has been the case in France as in all European countries.”

Matignon specifies that he “is not for the Prime Minister to comment on procedural acts in an ongoing investigation“, but according to this same source, Jean Castex”wished to show Agnès Buzyn all her esteem and support“.