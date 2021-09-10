Francis Lalanne with the demonstrators in Le Puy this Saturday, September 11

Every Saturday afternoon since the end of July is now punctuated by a demonstration that brings together more than a thousand people in the streets of Puy-en-Velay. Together, the participants denounce the implementation of the health pass which they consider divisive and discriminating. ” I am here to defend my convictions and I know that from September 15, I will no longer be able to go to work“, testified Claire, 54-year-old nurse at Sainte-Marie du Puy hospital, during the last mobilization.” I am against this organized genocide, against this experimental vaccination, we could go on preventive measures and strengthen our immune defenses. Treatments exist but they are prohibited by the Government ”, added encore, Jocelyne, 81 years old.

This time another voice will bring his testimony on the subject. The artist and activist Francis Lalanne will be in the procession during the September 11 march in Puy-en-Velay, scheduled as the previous ones from 2 p.m. in front of the prefecture, Place du Breuil. This will be the third time that the singer / actor / writer has set foot on Vellavian soil.

” The first time was during the European elections in May 2019, explains his friend and comrade Sébastien Béraud, a milk producer in Saint-Paulien. The second time was in June 2019, for the burial of a young yellow vest after a car accident. This time, He comes to show that the anti-pass movement is strong but very peaceful, very family-oriented. In each mobilization, there are many children. We must stop believing that these marches are pretexts for scrapping because it is with this false image that the Government is making its false and demagogic propaganda “.

Francis Lalanne at Retournac in May 2019. Photo by Manon Béraud

The fire in the prefecture, a turning point in the history of yellow vests

But why come to the small town of Puy-en-Velay when it could have much greater visibility in a large town? “He’s just fed up with showbiz media in Paris !, says Sébastien Béraud. On the other hand, he was deeply affected by what happened at Le Puy le 1er December 2018. The fire in the prefecture was a turning point in the movement of yellow vests. This made Emmanuel Macron aware of the situation in France and the plight of the French people. “

He adds : “Francis wants to demonize this negative image that the yellow vests carry in spite of themselves. He wants to give a different face from that described through the media, in many television and radio news broadcasts in particular ”.

Prayer at the cathedral

According to Sébastien Béraud, Francis Lalanne would also like to stop at the cathedral of Puy on the occasion of this march of September 11. “During the mobilization, he would like those who want to be able to collect their thoughts and say a prayer in the cathedral, he delivers. Francis knows very well that Le Puy is a holy city, Christian and respectful of religion. He is certainly very religious. He is someone who fights for people and for fraternity among all. ”

Still according to his friend, Francis Lalanne fears one thing: that the anti-health pass marches that have been going on since the end of July are becoming politicized. “This movement must not be taken over by the unions and political parties, he warns. And unfortunately, this is a phenomenon that is starting to take root ”.