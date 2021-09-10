François-Henri Pinault: Augustin James, his discreet son present by his side at the funeral in Florence

On Wednesday September 8, the Saint-Sulpice church in the 6th arrondissement of Paris hosted the funeral of Florence Rogers-Pinault. A few political representatives were there as were a handful of VIPs. But also, and above all, the Pinault clan. François-Henri, who took over the family empire, was surrounded by his children.

The 59-year-old businessman, at the head of Kering and Artemis, obviously made the trip with his wife, actress Salma Hayek. She had also posted a tender tribute to Florence on Instagram a few days earlier. The couple also took their daughter, Valentina, born in 2007. Finally, Mathilde, the daughter of François-Henri and his first wife Dorothée Lepère, born in 2001 and … Augustin James. The latter is none other than the son that the industrialist had with the former model Linda Evangelista. He is born in 2006 but its existence was only publicly revealed in 2011, when the ex-catwalk star took her ex-lover to court for child support.





At the time, a trial was held over a few days in New York and François-Henri Pinault had also admitted to having been made aware of the pregnancy of Linda Evangelista, with whom he had lived a story of only a few months. . The captain of industry, who officially recognized his paternity in 2007, had finally reached an agreement on the payment of alimony. At the time of the trial, Augustine’s mother claimed the tidy sum of 46,000 dollars. But the final amount had never been disclosed …

Asked by SHE, in 2011, François-Henri Pinault said: “Whenever possible, I make him participate in my family life in the United States or in France, especially with his sister Valentina, born in September 2007. He is totally integrated into my family.“Today, through a tragic event, he proved that his son is very present in his life.