Free announces that it is offering Canal + Séries for 1 year to all Freebox Pop subscribers

Free now offers Canal + Séries to all Freebox Pop subscribers.

“Freebox Pop subscribers, to start the new school year off right, CANAL + SÉRIES is offered to you for 1 year”, announces the operator this September 10. The option is non-binding and ends automatically at the end of the promotion. To take advantage of it, go to your Subscriber Area in the Television section. Only a minority of Freebox Pop subscribers had access to this offer in December 2020 during a test phase. One month later, Freebox Delta customers, all players, were entitled to it. This promotion is therefore available today for all subscribers to the new Free box.





