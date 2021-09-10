More

    Free announces that it is offering Canal + Séries for 1 year to all Freebox Pop subscribers

    “Freebox Pop subscribers, to start the new school year off right, CANAL + SÉRIES is offered to you for 1 year”, announces the operator this September 10. The option is non-binding and ends automatically at the end of the promotion. To take advantage of it, go to your Subscriber Area in the Television section. Only a minority of Freebox Pop subscribers had access to this offer in December 2020 during a test phase. One month later, Freebox Delta customers, all players, were entitled to it. This promotion is therefore available today for all subscribers to the new Free box.


    The offer 100% series

    Canal + Séries is the Vivendi subsidiary’s series streaming service with all Canal + Original Creations, US and European series and the entire Starzplay catalog. This service, usually offered at € 9.99 / month, is accessible on your Freebox Pop, but also on all your computer screens, smartphones and tablets with myCANAL. The subscription allows you to enjoy your programs in 4K-UHD at any time and up to 2 simultaneous users.


