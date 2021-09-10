From Brest to Russia, this anti-waste app prevents unsold products in supermarkets – West-France evening edition

In 2012, Paul-Adrien and Christophe Menez imagined a platform to promote unsold products from supermarkets. Their Smartway company, located near Nantes (Loire-Atlantique), will hire 32 people and equip 89 stores in Russia by the end of 2021.

Saint-Herblain. (Infographic: Ouest-France)

The ping-pong table proudly sits in the rest room, near soft sofas and the coffee machine that smells of the open space. Welcome to Smartway, in Saint-Herblain near Nantes (Loire-Atlantique) Cool start-up atmosphere, Californian style for this company which fights against food waste by equipping supermarkets with a digital platform tracking products close to the expiration.

On the way to school

At the head of this company, two brothers who created their company in 2012 in Brest (Finistère) while they were still attending the benches of their engineering schools. “ Christophe has not even validated his diploma ”, says Paul-Adrien Menez. This idea, they had it on the way to school. “Me, I did my shopping in a store which made specials while my brother went to another which did not practice, explains Paul-Adrien. We thought that there was a lack of software that would both alert consumers to discount prices and help supermarkets to promote their products at short notice. “

The smartphone is connected to the printer and allows you to edit the discount labels to be applied to the products. (Photo: Ouest-France)





This digital platform, which fits on a simple smartphone, allows the supermarket department manager to detect products that will soon expire, to decide on their valuation either by applying a discount or by donating them to an association. Connected to a printer, it directly edits the labels with the promotion percentage. And who says saving time in inventory management says profits for the supermarket.

By adding value to its unsold products, a store like Leclerc d’Argentan in Orne, for example, increased its level of profitability by 20%. By the way, the consumer benefits more quickly from a discount. “Since 2012, we estimate that we have saved consumers in France nearly 140 million euros and 55,000 products do not go in the trash every day. “, believes Paul-Adrien Menez who defends a virtuous economic universe where “The consumer, supermarkets and the environment are winners”.

In their pool of customers, heavy goods vehicles such as Leclerc, Système U, Intermarché or Carrefour. On the turnover, Paul-Adrien Menez becomes, on the other hand, silent. “In the world of mass distribution, we don’t like to communicate too much about it …” Just will we know that it is several million but below 10 …

Today, the project imagined in the student room has grown well first in Paris, Nantes before settling in 2014 in the Nantes agglomeration of Saint-Herblain. “We are currently 50 employees but in December, we will be 82”, announces Paul-Adrien Menez. Among the profiles recruited, “Engineers, researchers, but also salespeople for our international development. “

Fundraising of 10 million euros

Because the Menez brothers feel they are growing wings. Gone are the days of the company’s French baptismal name, Zéro gâchis, instead of Smartway. “It works better abroad”, summarizes Paul-Adrien Menez. The jargon of the company is adorned with anglicisms at all costs: customer success manager, food waste management system and other smart detection. And since money remains the sinews of war, a fundraising of 10 million euros in April 2021 allows them to launch an assault on the international market. “Our ambition is 4,000 partner supermarkets in 2025.”

Collaborating in France with 350 stores, the Herblin company is also established in 50 sites in Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Romania. And has just landed a place in the sun on the Russian market. “In December, we will equip 89 stores. “ An enormous logistical work is announced for the group which must harmonize all its software in Cyrillic by the end of the year. With the ambition to become a European leader.