Funeral of Jean-Paul-Belmondo: Delon, Lelouch, Dujardin … at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church

After the national tribute on Thursday at the Hôtel des Invalides, place in the intimacy -relative- at the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, this Friday in Paris, for the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo. The coffin of the “Magnificent” entered the religious building around 11 am, to the applause fed by his relatives and the public – remained outside. His many friends are there, gathered for a final farewell.

1. Alain Delon, the 60-year-old partner. The actor came with his son Anthony and was widely praised upon his arrival. “It hurts me crazy”, had entrusted the other sacred monster of French cinema upon learning of the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo.

2. Claude Lelouch. The director, who made it turn in “Itinerary of a spoiled child”, is also present. “He is there for eternity, you have to be happy, you have to have the banana”, he slipped.

3. Jean Dujardin, Antoine Duléry, Michel Hazanavicius, Francis Huster, Pierre Richard … also rushed into the church.

4. Actress Béatrice Dalle, but also Véronique Jeannot, Bérénice Béjo … came for this last tribute.



5. PSG too. Luis Fernandez, the former PSG coach, joined the church along with Michel Drucker. Jean-Paul Belmondo was one of the co-founders of the capital’s football club, in 1973.

6. Stella Belmondo, the daughter of Jean-Paul Belmondo, and his mother Nathalie Tardivel. Bébel and “Natty” were married from 2002 to 2008.

7. Victor, the actor’s grandson, must speak again during this ceremony, after the vibrant tribute paid Thursday to his grandpa.