Genesio puts a stop to Badé and Camavinga

Zapping Goal! Football club OL, Stade Rennais: the figures of Bruno Genesio’s career in Ligue 1

Bruno Genesio still had things to say today in L’Équipe. Exasperated by the crushing defeat in Angers before the international break, the Stade Rennais coach did not hesitate to castigate his own players by not citing anyone by name. The former OL coach has given a layer on the state of mind.

“I would like this group to advance further in the culture of winning. I think that’s what we are missing, he said in L’Équipe. A few have it, but I would like this culture to spread faster to the whole group. It is also the whole general context around the players that must change. »Loïc Badé, sent off after two yellow cards in Angers, can he be targeted? If Genesio does not see well in a defense with four, he still has doubts about him.

“On the other hand, where you’re right is that sometimes he still has the reflexes of a three-way defense, saying to himself I still have a guy behind me. Except that there, the guy who is behind him, often, it is the goalkeeper, he affirmed before evoking the departure of Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid. “He’s where he deserves to be. Now it’s up to him to give himself all the means by thinking only of the green rectangle and everything he has to put in place to win there. I often told him that he did not lose his qualities overnight. There was a particular context which made him more in difficulty at times. But he has the talent, he is someone who is hardworking, attentive. So he has everything to be successful. Here it had become difficult for him. It was also for us to see him like that because we all wanted him to be good. And, in my opinion, he was not well. The best solution would have been to have another year left, to extend it. But looking back, I think it’s a good thing for him that he’s going abroad. “





