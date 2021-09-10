Germany. Europa-Park voted best leisure park in the world … for the 7th time

And seven! This year again, the German amusement park Europa-Park won the title of “Best amusement park in the world” at the Golden tickets awards, awarded by the American professional magazine Amusement today (see the complete ranking on page 12), a- he announced on social networks.

“Traditional rides and digital content”

“Europa-Park has been able to defend its title against other renowned leisure parks such as Walt Disney World or Universal Studios in the United States and new parks in Asia,” the park said in a statement. The jury was impressed with the mix of traditional rides and digital content, as well as the shows, restaurants and accommodation on offer. “





In addition to this title in the premier category, Europa-Park also stands out on the world stage for its Rulantica water park – already awarded elsewhere – which made a grand entrance in the “Water parks” category by taking 3rd place. Finally, it ranks 4th in the “Most beautiful parks 2021”, “Best catering” and “Best Halloween 2020” categories.

“Leisure parks have a future”

” He is […] more difficult to defend this price for several years in a row. We’ve been a family business since 1780, and for us, “Made by Mack” means constantly reinventing and innovating with our customers in mind. We are convinced that the entire industry is well positioned for the future. The very difficult moments of the pandemic have also shown it: leisure parks have a future, ”reacted Thomas Mack, managing partner, while Michael Mack associated the park’s employees with this success.

A special price last year

Last year, the prize for the best amusement park in the world was not awarded due to the pandemic, but Amusement today had imagined other categories, including that of “Renaissance of the year” that Europa- Park won for the reconstruction of the family attraction “Pirates of Batavia”, barely 24 months after its destruction in the fire of 2018.