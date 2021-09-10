Ghostwire Tokyo: monsters and frenzied battles in this brand new fiery trailer

The next intriguing title of Tango was revealed a little more last night, during the PlayStation Showcase: once again, its very particular universe hit the mark with a trailer focusing on the big bad.

It is in a Japanese capital devoid of its inhabitants that the adventure of Ghostwire Tokyo will take place: much more annoying than simply losing 14 million people, the city is more infested with demons that will have to be eliminated mercilessly. And, incidentally, we will have to thwart the plans of Hannya, an occultist with a mysterious mask (but with an appreciable style) at the center of this new trailer.





The atmosphere of the next Tango game therefore seems to be there, which is not really surprising for the studio to which we owe The Evil Within. On the other hand, This time, the action will be in first person and particularly explosive for a promising experience: as a reminder, this is a PS5 console exclusive, with a release also scheduled on PC. However, the contract with Sony being only temporary, we imagine that an Xbox version is to be expected one day or another.

Ghostwire Tokyo to be released in spring 2022, without further information at the moment.