God of War 2 prepares the Ragnarok in a new trailer – teller report

The dynamic of this episode will once again center around the relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus, who will be faced with new dilemmas as they sweep the wasteland of the myths of the Far North. We also know that they will cross paths with two antagonists already identified in the past, Freya and Thor, who will obviously handle Mjölnir with an iron fist. It should also be the last episode around Norse mythology.

Side gameplay, the lineage is more evident than ever, with many elements borrowed from the original game, starting with this third person view that puts you right in the heart of the action. We discover along the trailer new attack abilities, a new runic summon for Atreus, and the return of Kratos’ legendary weapons, for combos that are meant to be just as punchy as ever – with the ability to grapple with enemies. It won’t be too much to visit all of the nine realms in the heart of the journey, including Vanaheim, Svartalfheim and Asgard, which were until now inaccessible, and which promise some changes of atmosphere we are promised.





Kratos and his offspring will also be able to whip their sled dogs to move more easily from area to area, in the same way they sailed peacefully from one island to another in the original game. But it will be necessary to be patient, because the game is not planned before 2022. By the way, this episode changes director, since Cory Barlog works on the new license of Santa Monica, giving way to a certain Eric Williams, who has already rolled his bump on the episodes of the series.