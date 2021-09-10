God of War Ragnarök, Spider-Man 2, Wolverine… Sony shows the future cartridges for the PS5

5

For an hour of a very rhythmic PlayStation Showcase, PlayStation poured out last night (September 9, 2021) on the future software offer on PS5. Rich in content, the presentation still left us with a taste of too little in the mouth.

After a summer of great media discretion during which he skipped both E3 and Gamescom, it was time for PlayStation to speak again. It was done yesterday with an hour long online broadcast during which the trailers for upcoming games on PS5 (and often also on PS4) followed one another at a breakneck pace. And yet, as generous as the menu was, we were able to find a flavor that was not quite strong enough.

However, it is impossible to blame the presentation for not having fulfilled its contract: large licenses we expected to see, and large licenses we saw – we will come back to this later. What he missed in the show were above all surprises. This may have been due to the inevitable leaks that leaked some announcements, like the remastered version ofAlan wake, the cult Finnish game from Remedy Entertainment, produced by the studio as part of its collaboration with Epic Games (out October 5 on PS4 / 5, Xbox One / Series X / Series S and PC).

Towards a traffic jam in 2022? But it is in truth especially because the presentation was very largely carried by the reappearances of games already announced and known. Games which, for some at least, would not have needed to occupy this place if a certain pandemic, the weight of which has not yet quite finished being felt on the release schedule, had not had them. not pushed towards an exit much later than initially expected.

This certainly does not undermine the intrinsic value of the games in question. We are delighted, for example, to have learned that Forspoken, the new Square Enix license inviting us to follow the adventures of young Frey between New York and the fantastic world of Athia, should see the light of day in spring 2022 (PS5 and PC). Even closer to us, Gran Turismo 7 (PS4 and PS5) finally has a precise availability date, set for March 4, 2022 … only 10 days after Horizon: Forbidden West, the other major meeting set by PlayStation Studios for the coming months. This gives an idea of ​​the real frenzy of outings that this next year is likely to represent.

Gran Turismo 7 returns to a more traditional formula, richer in content than GT Sports, the PS4 episode focused on online competition. © Sony Interactive Entertainment

Always a look back All this does not mean that no real new announcement has punctuated the meeting. But even these novelties have sometimes taken the form of a look to the past. We do not really manage to feign surprise when we learn thatUncharted 4 and Uncharted Lost Legacy will soon be entitled in their turn to the honors of the PS5… and the PC, in accordance with what had been indicated by a persistent rumor for several months.

Much more intriguing, however, was the announcement of a remake of the legendary role-playing game. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, started by the Aspyr Media studio with the help of Sony Interactive Entertainment. The title is expected at first on PC and as a temporary console exclusive on PS5 – at a date still unknown, but probably distant, development being at this stage only in its early stages.

Visually, KOTOR Remake does not give us for the moment anything else to put in our mouths than this logo… © Aspyr Media

Super Heroic Insomniac Games But the highlight of the show was obviously its final segment entirely dedicated to PlayStation Studios productions. The decidedly very prolific studio Insomniac Games was the untouchable star: not content with having already launched two PS5 games (Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart) in less than a year of existence of the console, here it is announcing two new productions in quick succession! It is therefore a very marvelian future that is shaping up for the studio with the inevitable Spider-man 2, which will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales face off against Venom, but also a brand new game centered around the character of Wolverine. However, patience is required: the first is only announced for the moment for a wave “2023”, while the second has just started production in a small sub-group of the studio, and dispenses with any promise of time.

© Marvel – Sony Interactive Entertainment

Finally, the new episode of God of war, teased over a year ago, came to light. Now officially bearing the title God of War: Ragnarök, the game is a direct sequel to the 2018 episode, in which we find the always so affable Kratos and his now teenage son Atreus, ready to do battle with Thor. While we had expected a while (without believing too much) for 2021, the title should finally see the light of day in 2022, without further details for the moment.