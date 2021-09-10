Game news God of War Ragnarok: Thor reveals himself in pictures and info, a God “very different from what we are used to”

Yesterday evening was the big night: the powerful God of War Ragnarok was finally revealed through a very promising trailer. As an accompaniment, the art director of the game revealed the full appearance of Thor and some information about him.

Kratos definitely has the gift of being in conflict with the Gods, everywhere he goes. This is particularly the case with his recent adventure in the Nordic environment: after being confronted with Baldur, it is now Thor who will cross the path of our favorite Greek and his son Atreus. Suffice to say that the duel promises to be muscular.

On the other hand and unfortunately, the very fresh trailer of God of War: Ragnarok did not allow to have a complete visual of the famous divinity: it is now done thanks to Raf Grassetti, artistic director at Santa Monica, who unveiled a first official image on Twitter. Note that he will be played by Ryan Hurst, actor known for his role as Opie in the crime drama series Sons of Anarachy.

The director of the game, Eric Williams, had just warned during the showcase yesterday: “Ryan Hurst and Sony Santa Monica’s take on Thor is very different from the Australian you probably know”, the reference being of course made to Chris Hermsworth, interpreter of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still according to Williams, the Thor of this God of War would be a “Tall, broad and hedonistic man a little childish”, “Out of step with the image of Thor that people currently have”.

It is also specified that this rounder, less athletic appearance actually more closely matches that of true Norse mythology. If Thor is known to be a sculptural and muscular man, it is undoubtedly because the culture has largely appropriated the character, comics and films in support.





let’s remember that God of War: Ragnarok will be released on PlayStation 5 but also PlayStation 4 in 2022, at a date not yet determined.

