Good news for Milik!

Removed from the field for several weeks, Arkadiusz Milik is preparing to make his return with the Olympian squad in the coming days. His return would be hoped for the week of September 21.

He is eagerly awaited. The return of Arkadiusz Milik should come quickly. For several weeks, Olympian supporters have not stopped calling for the Polish striker in this squad that works well. They are convinced that the new number 9 Olympian will be in perfect shape to be decisive this season.

A few months ago, he was removed from the field following a knee injury against Metz at the end of the season. So much so that he was forced to give up his participation in Euro 2020 with Poland. A competition he really wanted to participate in. On the other hand, Arkadiusz Milik is very determined to find the land as quickly as possible. Indeed, he never dreamed of leaving Olympique de Marseille this summer and working tirelessly to set foot on the lawn of the Vélodrome again.

Since his absence, Jorge Sampaoli regularly uses Dimitri Payet as a fake number 9. In recent weeks, OM have also separated from Dario Benedetto on the Elche side. As a result, Cheikh Bamba Dieng is officially the only training striker alongside the Pole in the workforce.

The date of Milik’s return fixed?

Recently, Arkadiusz Milik shared images of him in training in his Instagram story. His efforts have intensified as we can observe him touching the ball again and running more or less fast. Physical efforts which prove that the return of Polish under the Marseille tunic is getting closer.





According to the information revealed by L’Equipe, the timing of the Pole’s recovery was deliberately deemed pessimistic to avoid any form of pressure. If the return of Arkadiusz Milik was hoped for against Monaco this Saturday, OM want to remain cautious and avoid any muscle injury. His presence in the group therefore seems compromised. The sports daily reveals that his return would be hoped for during the week of September 21. A week when the Marseille club awaits two deadlines against Angers and against Lens. So let’s hope this time is the right one …