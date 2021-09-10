Google confirms having demonetized the FranceSoir site

No more advertising sent by Google appears on the FranceSoir site, already in dispute with the platform for a few months. Google has confirmed to us that it has demonetized the website.

The FranceSoir site, known to regularly publish disinformation, is in the crosshairs of advertisers. Following a Episode of Investigation Complement, dedicated to fakes news and in their wake, the site no longer seems to be monetized by advertisements via Google. The situation was spotted by Aude Favre, journalist and co-director of this episode. She announced on Twitter that she no longer saw any ads on the FranceSoir site.

“Dangerous and misleading content”

Information that BFMTV was able to confirm this Friday, September 10 with the web giant.





“Google has a clear publisher policy that is designed to ensure our users have a positive experience, while protecting brands from showing their ads alongside dangerous and misleading content. We notified France Soir before taking any action. , asking them to remedy persistent violations of our rules. We will not broadcast Google ads on their site until they comply with our rules, “said a spokesperson for Google France to BFMTV.

The journalists of France 2, following the program on disinformation, have communicated to Google a list of sites relaying false information, including FranceSoir.

The FranceSoir site had already been in dispute for a few months with Google. During the pandemic, the site has indeed propagated a certain number of false information, in particular concerning alternative treatments to Covid-19, or the misappropriation of statistics to support misleading theses. Finally, its reputation has recently been confirmed with certain positions taken on the Covid-19 vaccine.