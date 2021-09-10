Google is deploying Dark Mode in its search engine, here’s how to activate it

At last ! After several months of testing, Google is rolling out a dark theme in its search engine. Since last February, the Mountain View firm has been experimenting with a small group of users with the possibility of using Dark Mode in its search engine.

An option Appearance should now be available in the side column and offer several options. You can optionally activate the Dark theme, or choose Device default settings so that the search engine interface adapts according to the parameters configured on your machine.





If you choose the latter option, the Google search page should adapt to the theme applied on your machine. In fact, this option still seems buggy: on our Mac, where the dark theme is activated by default, Dark Mode did not apply in Google. To be sure to browse Google with a dark interface, it is better to select the dedicated option Dark theme.

Finally click on the button Save to save your changes. The dark theme should then be automatically applied.

If, however, the Appearance menu does not appear in Google’s Settings, clearing the browser’s cache and browsing data should resolve the issue.

Source: 9to5Google