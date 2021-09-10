More

    Google is deploying Dark Mode in its search engine, here’s how to activate it

    Technology


    At last ! After several months of testing, Google is rolling out a dark theme in its search engine. Since last February, the Mountain View firm has been experimenting with a small group of users with the possibility of using Dark Mode in its search engine.

    An option Appearance should now be available in the side column and offer several options. You can optionally activate the Dark theme, or choose Device default settings so that the search engine interface adapts according to the parameters configured on your machine.


    If you choose the latter option, the Google search page should adapt to the theme applied on your machine. In fact, this option still seems buggy: on our Mac, where the dark theme is activated by default, Dark Mode did not apply in Google. To be sure to browse Google with a dark interface, it is better to select the dedicated option Dark theme.

    Finally click on the button Save to save your changes. The dark theme should then be automatically applied.

    If, however, the Appearance menu does not appear in Google’s Settings, clearing the browser’s cache and browsing data should resolve the issue.

    Source: 9to5Google


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBy choosing to fight at Roland Garros, Tony Yoka wants to restore French boxing to its former glory
    Next articlea final tribute to the actor at Les Invalides

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC