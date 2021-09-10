Gran Turismo 7: finally a release date, an impressive trailer and some details to make you wait

the Showcase of Sony Interactive Entertainment slightly excited the Web, since the Japanese firm exhibited several enticing headlines. In the lot? A certain Gran Turismo 7 which is entitled to new information, images and a little supercharged trailer that makes fans of the franchise salivate.

The best of Gran Turismo experiences

The name “Gran Tursimo” means “Great Tour” in Italian. In the 17th century, people began long journeys across Europe and enriched their knowledge in the course of discovering new destinations. The name of the game is a tribute to these trips.

With this in mind, GT Campaign Mode is designed for players to embark on their own journey and have rewarding experiences.

We know that veterans of the Gran Turismo franchise were very keen to see the GT Campaign mode return to the game, and now that you’ve seen the trailer, we hope all players can get a taste of the atmosphere of this new one. Campaign mode. In order to return to the roots of GT Campaign mode, players will begin their journey from the GT World Map.

Livery editor



Since the addition of the Livery Editor in GT Sport, we have millions of intricate and creative designs. We were amazed at the quality and quantity of the liveries our fans designed in the Livery Editor. We know this feature is dear to our fans, and our goal with the GT7 Livery Editor was to improve the user interface, usability and accessibility.

Landscapes

When you own a vehicle that you love, it is only natural to want to take pictures of it around the world trying to take a “perfect shot”. Landscapes lets you have full control and take photorealistic shots with HDR technology (if your display allows it), employ expert-level effects, and even panoramic shots. You can take photos of your car freely across 43 countries and over 2,500 locations. Each moment captured can be shared with other players and you can discuss this passion that drives you all.

Legendary tours

In addition to the return of Campaign GT mode, our historic tracks like Trial Mountain and High-Speed ​​Ring will return to center stage. You might have noticed when watching the trailer, but these circuits are much more detailed thanks to the phenomenal power of the PS5. We were able to rework certain aspects of the circuits in question. Including these circuits with an enhanced level of detail to match the power of the PS5 was a real challenge for our team.





Car collection



The first step for anyone new to automotive culture is to learn to recognize the shapes and names of the cars you discover. This is the moment when the real passion is declared: FF, FR, 911, 356, transmission … an interest in terms typically used in automobile culture which can only emerge when aficionados are able to recognize which vehicle they want. faces. That’s why GT7 was designed to be a “Car Collector’s Game”, much more so than past GT titles.

The main functionality of GT Café * is to allow you to follow the adventures of the player in the world of GT, to present to you a specific collection of cars with a past, present and future cultural imprint. Players will progress and complete missions in the GT Café by obtaining reward cars after taking part in races around the world, as well as at Brand Central and Dealerships.

Tuning

One of the greatest pleasures of owning a car is being able to modify and customize it. The simplest changes can have a huge impact on the behavior of your vehicle. In GT7, players will be able to learn how with a starting vehicle and gradually build their car to suit their preferences: engine performance adjustments, suspension, drivetrain hardware, brakes, tires, and more.

GT Auto will also be back, allowing you to change your car’s wheels, body, and add frames and other aero parts. Not to mention the change of engine oil and the presence of a car wash.

Simulations of weather / weather changes

The weather / weather change simulator included in GT7 is a Polyphony Digital production. We looked at the recreation of a complex and realistic nature shaped to be incorporated into a video game. We have created many references thanks to a multitude of meteorological data, we have also recreated conditions related to the time of day / to the space where the action takes place in order to provide a particle size distribution and a distribution of aerosol particles to scale to your environment, all in a process unique to the Gran Turismo franchise.

The validity of this simulation was confirmed by the use of Landscape images thanks to HDR technology, and we have accumulated a great deal of data concerning several thousand different places around the world. We have managed to recreate many types of skies and changes in light depending on the time of day and the weather.