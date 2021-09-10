This time it could be the right one. The conditional is still in order when we talk about Gran Turismo and the Japanese development studio of Polyphony Digital, which has never been used to a respected schedule and shortened deadlines. Remember that Gran Turismo 6 was released at the end of … 2013. In the meantime, we did have Gran Turismo Sport, but it was only an “online competition” version of the previous opus, supposed to bring us to Gran Turismo 7.

Eight years later (and a few wheelbarrows), we’re finally there. In any case, let’s hope so for fans of virtual car driving since the title should see the light of day on PS5 in March 2022. The 4th, to be precise. On the occasion of a conference on the next titles of the game console, a long video was unveiled.





Gran Turismo 7 finally announced

It includes the menus for mechanical customization of cars, and the many available tracks, with weather management and the day / night cycle. However, let’s hope that the recurring engine sound problems typical of Gran Turismo have been resolved. The new Gran Turismo will not be exclusive to the PS5 as it will also be released on PS4.