Gran Turismo 7: full of screenshots in 4K for the famous simulation

After a long silence, Gran Gurismo 7 has finally decided to leave its garage last night, during the PlayStation Showcase. An appearance that resulted in a new trailer, yes, but also a string of high definition screenshots.

Gran Turismo Sport having occupied the whole scene during the previous generation of consoles, it is now eight years since we have had a new numbered episode: the shooting will soon be corrected with Gran Turismo 7, inevitably eagerly awaited by a large community of followers.

An opus that will mark the return of a real solo mode in good standing : vehicle acquisition, customization, tests galore and all the fun will be back for a full experience, always under the sign of automotive simulation. In addition to the brand new trailer available in our player above, the Polyphony Digital development studio has concocted a beautiful burst of screenshots in high definition. We can see different modes and different segments, as well as the use of light depending on weather conditions.





By the way, if you didn’t know, Gran Turismo 7 finally has a specific release date: it will be for March 4, 2022 on PS5 but also on PS4.