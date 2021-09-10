More

    Greg (Les Marseillais) in cold and tackled by Paga? This publication sows doubt

    Entertainment


    Paga and Greg and cold for several weeks, a new version of their argument unveiled. And against all odds, the two boys did not speak to respond to the many rumors about them. But what is certain is that there seems to be a problem between two candidates from Marseilles vs. the rest of World 6. And for good reason, Bebew has just failed to follow his Instagram comrade! For his part, Paga posted a long message on his story and it could well be that Greg is targeted by it.. We suggest you discover it a little further down in this article to better understand.


    Paga's story
    Paga’s story – Credit (s): Instagram paga_lmsa

    As you can see, Paga posted a quote regarding the day of September 8th. And he adds: “Jealousy, envious, gossip, hypocrisy, wickedness … This is my daily mdr. And for the others who know me and who carry me in their heart, love you”. So, is Greg targeted by this message? It’s a new business to follow dear meltynauts … In any case if they do not want to talk about their dispute on the web, we suppose that they will do so during the next filming of the Marseillais. And before knowing more, know that Flo responded to the tackle of Maeva Ghennam and it is rather violent!


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlePromo: the Free Mobile 50 GB package at € 8.99 / month with “price guaranteed for life”
    Next articleprotest against the extradition to the United States of a relative of Maduro

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC