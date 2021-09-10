GTA 5, GTA Online: bad news for the PS5 / Xbox Series version

We will have to be patient before enjoying GTA 5 in improved version on PS5 and Xbox Series. Rockstar took advantage of the PlayStation Showcase to unveil a trailer and set a new release date: March 2022.

The arrival of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series was originally scheduled for November 11, 2021. Rockstar did not elaborate on the reasons for this postponement, nor on the “technical and graphic improvements” promised by this new version of the game to 150 million copies sold since its first release in 2013 on PS3 and Xbox 360. Anyway, Sony has no shortage of recall than PlayStation Plus subscribers can still enjoy bonuses, including GTA $ 1 million each month on PlayStation Store until the game launches on PS5. Also remember that Rockstar is planning an independent version of GTA Online for players wishing to simply browse the online mode. This version will be available exclusively on PS5 for the first three months after its release in March 2022. You will need to be a PS Plus subscription to play it.





