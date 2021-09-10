More

    Guadeloupe hit by a magnitude 5.2 earthquake

    A strong tremor hit the Caribbean island this Thursday evening. No damage is to be deplored.

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale was felt in Guadeloupe this Thursday evening at 8:43 p.m. local time (1:43 a.m. this Friday, metropolitan time), according to the Seismological Observatory of Guadeloupe.

    The epicenter was located “58 km north of La Désirade, 17 km deep,” said the Observatory’s press release, which details the first provisional data provided by the European Center for Seismology.

    No damage

    The shock, rather brief, was strongly felt in several municipalities, located in Grande and Basse-Terre, according to testimonies collected by AFP who reported a “strong” shock.


    In Le Gosier (commune of Grande-Terre), Amélie explains that she went out with her husband and their two children “who were asleep and who were in their pajamas because we were afraid of a retort”.

    “I was working on the computer on my terrace, the chair began to move and the gate slammed,” explained Delmira, resident of Petit-Bourg (commune of Basse-Terre).

    However, no damage or casualties were reported, according to Guadeloupe firefighters.

    François de La Taille with AFP


