Guardians of the Galaxy: Marvel game illustrates its history by mixing gameplay and humor

In its rhythmic presentation last night, PlayStation offered us an unprecedented glimpse of many upcoming titles on PS5 but the manufacturer also took the opportunity to discuss the games that will accompany the last months of the year 2021, to the image of the Guardians of the Galaxy of Eidos Montreal which offers itself a trailer intended to promote its story and its characters.

Despite the good fifteen games present during the PlayStation Showcase, the Marvel universe will still have managed to put its foot down during its forty minutes of presentation. If there are two surprise announcements from Insomniac Games with the future Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine, Sony has not forgotten to offer a little spotlight on the title of Eidos Montreal.

With a brand new excerpt for the occasion, Guardians of the Galaxy have decided to bet this time on the plot of the game that we will explore alongside Peter Quill, Gamorra, Drax, Rocket Raccoon and the very talkative Groot. The story therefore takes place twelve years after a terrible conflict that has ravaged the entire cosmos as the newly formed Guardians of the Galaxy team begins its first contracts as mercenaries in search of profits.

Nevertheless, the five friends will trigger a series of events, each more catastrophic than the other, to such an extent that these incidents will benefit an organization as mysterious as it is dangerous: the universal Church of Truth. To rectify the situation, our five Guardians of the Galaxy understood that they had to take matters into their own hands.





However, they will not be able to cope alone and will have to make many allies across the cosmos.. And speaking of the cosmos: our heroes will meet a telepathic and mischievous dog named Cosmo who is in charge of the security of the asteroid Knowhere. Intelligent and highly loyal to those he esteems, Cosmo will then help the Guardians to investigate this mysterious universal Church of Truth in order to learn more about them and the source of their power.

Beyond the galaxy, Star-Lord and his band of mercenaries will also cross paths with the Cohorts of Nova, a protective space militia led by the supercomputer Worldmind, but also Mantis, the space llama Kammy and many others. This long journey will also be an opportunity for everyone to learn a little more about themselves, like Peter Quill and the connection he has with his blasters.

As a reminder, Guardians of the Galaxy is due out on October 26 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Switch and is being developed by Eidos Montreal.

