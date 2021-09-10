Guardians of the Galaxy: The new video game trailer + YOUR OPINION!

Spider-man 2, Wolverine, Knights of the Old Republic… That’s all well and good, but it’s not really for now! So, what are we playing this year? Maybe at Guardians of the Galaxy, the latest from Eidos Montreal (Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Two Ex: Mankind Divided), which is revealed today through a new trailer. Suffice to say that the influence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is great … too great? Still, the release is scheduled for October 26 on PlayStation 4 | 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC (pre-order)!

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet-boots for a mad dash across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game – a new take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians by your side, fight your way from one explosive situation to another, with quirky and iconic Marvel characters caught up in a fight for the fate of the universe. You will manage. Probably.





