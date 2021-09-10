Halo Infinite: New test phase for multiplayer

343 Industries announces a new phase of “Flight Tests” for Halo Infinite, which will take place on September 24th.

343 Industries has already conducted several tests for Halo Infinite multiplayer, and has just announced a new phase. The studio announced a new Flight Test from September 24. To participate, you will need to register for the Halo Insider program before September 13.

This Flight Test will be dedicated to multiplayer mode PvP. You can test clashes between players, but also the Big Team Battle, 12v12 mode, with vehicles. 343 Industries will collect throughout the test weekend the opinions of the various players who may have participated in it, as well as the statistical data and will analyze the games.





To try to register for the Halo Insider program, we invite you to follow the instructions of this video published by 343 Industries, and join the dedicated page on the official website.

Halo Infinite is slated for release on December 8, 2021 on PC, Xbox Series, and Xbox One. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass upon release.