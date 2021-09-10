Hatik reacts curtly to the trailer

The sason 2 of Valid will land in October on MyCanal. Waiting for, we finally know what to think of the final scene of the previous season…

The end of Apash

Fans Couldn’t Miss: The Season 2 Trailer Valid was made public this week. After a successful and eventful first season which boosted the musical careers of Hatik and Bosh, two important characters in this first round of episodes, Franck Gastambide and his authors decided to tell the story of another artist. Indeed, while the final scene was the theater ofa shootout targeting the character of Apash, many wondered if we would see him again in season 2, when his death had neither been confirmed nor denied.





It could well be that the definitive answer was dropped this week by Hatik. The rapper who released his soulful double album this year reacted to the new trailer for Validé which leaves little room for doubt as to the fate of his character: he is indeed dead.

“Thank you for not asking me if I am in season 2” he let go, thus passing the baton to Sara, a young rapper embodied by Laetitia Karfa who will join a label founded in memory of Apash. So, it shouldn’t make any appearances, not even as a flashback.

Synopsis: ” A year after the tragic death of Clément, William and Brahim launched the Apash Music label to honor the memory of their friend. They are betting everything on Sara, a young rapper who, in addition to her struggle to exist as a woman in the rap game, sees her troubled past resurface … “