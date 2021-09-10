he freezes and mummifies his mother’s body to hide her death and continue to receive her allowances

The morbid subterfuge lasted for more than a year, before the individual was finally arrested by the police.

Irresistibly attracted to the greed, he put aside the most elementary notions of morality. After hiding his mother’s death for more than a year in an attempt to recover the social benefits she was receiving before her death, a 66-year-old Austrian was recently arrested by local police in the region of Innsbruck.

The frozen body, then “covered with cat litter”

The details of the affair send shivers down the spine. “The investigations revealed that this 89-year-old woman had died in June 2020 and that the 66-year-old man had kept her body in order to continue to receive benefits”, announced the Austrian police in a statement relayed by Nice Morning.

After the death of his mother, the individual had done everything to make believe that she was still alive, using an uneducational method to prevent the decomposition of the corpse. He would have first frozen the body, then applied bandages to absorb body fluids. Finally, reveals a police source quoted by Nice Matin, he would have “covered his mother with cat litter and finally, the corpse was mummified”.





The postman’s suspicions

As incredible as it may seem, the amateur mummifier has therefore succeeded, enough in any case to continue to receive the allowances paid to his mother for more than a year. During this period, he would have succeeded in particular in mystifying his own brother, who came regularly to the news, by explaining to him that their mother was constantly hospitalized and that he could therefore not come into contact with her.

It was ultimately the suspicion of the postman responsible for delivering each month the money order corresponding to the mother’s allowances that caused the downfall of the unworthy son. According to Nice Matin, the postman would indeed have “asked to see the beneficiary and made a report when his son refused”. Armed with a warrant, the police therefore showed up a few days later and discovered the mummified body. Arrested immediately, the sixty-year-old will be tried for concealment of a corpse, but also the offense of fraud to social benefits.

