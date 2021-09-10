held in check, the LOSC is in great pain

Lorient remains solid
Xeka and Benjamin André distill ball after ball in the middle of the field. But Lille do not enter the last thirty meters of Lorient for the moment.
Lorient quickly loses the ball
Like Lemoine who loses the ball, Lille are now recovering the ball very high.
The takeover of Monconduit
On a center back in the area of Laurienté, Monconduit regains his right foot but it is countered by Botman.
Possession for LOSC
The Mastiffs deprive the ball from Lorient. We play a lot on the left side with Reinildo.
Corners for LOSC
The Dogues have two consecutive corners but it is each time cleared by the Breton defense
Start of the second period!
It left between Lorient and Lille!
It’s the break !
Parity score between Lorient and Lille (1-1), Yilmaz responded to Laurienté. The LOSC is doing very very well as the locals have largely dominated!
Be careful, there may be a hand in the surface!
On a strike from Moffi, the ball seems to bounce off Fonte’s hand, Mr. Turpin says nothing, the game continues!
The resumption of Gomes!
On a shift in the area of Ikoné, Gomes regains his right foot but it is far above!
3 more minutes
Three minutes of added time while Gomes made another fault, it’s limited, watch out for the second yellow for the Portuguese.
Yellow card for Gomes
The Lille is very late on a tackle on Abergel in the middle of the field.
Vigilant grbic
Moffi is launched against but Ivo Grbic comes out to meet him, beyond his penalty area, and clears his foot.
Laurienté still dangerous
On a long ball, Laurienté manages to take back the tip of his foot in the back of the defense, but his shot goes wide.
Ikone not lucky
On a ball badly returned to the axis, Ikoné recovers and infiltrates the surface, his dribble is deflected then returns to his chest but the too powerful ball is recovered by Nardi.
Lille is trying to build
Le Losc kept the ball without really approaching Lorient’s goal. André sends a long balloon directly towards Nardi.
Cardboard for Abergel
The Breton is clearly behind on a big tackle in the middle on Angel Gomes, a logical yellow card. The first of the game.
Ikoné transparent
Tenured tonight in place of David, Ikoné struggles to stand out. the number 10 of the Mastiffs is clearly lacking in confidence.
Abergel’s strike
At the entrance to the surface, Abergel tries his luck but it is not powerful enough to deceive Grbic who quietly captures the ball.
Lille is doing well
It’s a well-paid equalizer for Lille, who are not really having a good period at the moment.
Grbic’s judgment!
On an overflow of Laurienté on the side, the striker centers at the far post for Igor Silva, all alone, the latter achieves a superb volley which forces Grbic to make a good save!
THE GOAL FOR LOSC!
Yilmaz transforms the penalty!
PENALTY FOR LOSC
Yilmaz makes a hook in the area against Laporte, the defender is fouled, the Turk collapses! PENALTY!
LOSC not dangerous
No shooting for visitors after 20 minutes of play.
Lille can’t do it
Lorient is dangerous in each of its situations … Lille’s defense is really not there in this first quarter of an hour.
Free kick for Lille
He is pulled by Yazici but directly released by the Breton defense.
Sterile possession for LOSC
Lille takes possession but concedes a lot of space behind.
Lille in difficulty
The Merlus once again set off against via Laurienté and Moffi. The striker travels twenty meters before looking for his teammate but the two Lorient collide and Lille ends up recovering the ball.
Lauriente close to double!
Following a good combination with Monconduit, Lauriente hits low in the box, Grbic folds perfectly!
Angry Gourvennec
The coach does not digest the conceded goal and does not understand the attitude of his defense!
OH LORIENT’S GOAL !!
LAURIENTÉ OPENS THE SCORE !!
Moffi accelerates full axis between three Lille in the area, he resists and shifts magnificently Laurienté alone at the far post, the latter chains a control and a strike that leaves no chance to Grbic!
No fault in the area for Yilmaz!
On a ball on the side, Yilmaz passes in front of Mendes, Lemoine intervenes, the Turk falls to the ground in the box. M. Turpin said nothing! The game continues!
The first situation for Lorient!
Moffi finds Laurienté’s head on a cross, it’s directly in Grbic’s gloves!
Let’s go !
Kick-off of this Lorient-Lille!
Lille wants to go on tonight
The reigning French champion had finished well before the break with a victory against Montpellier (2-1) and could for the first time this season, chain a second consecutive success.
The eleven of Lorient with a defense of five
Nardi – Igor Silva, Jenz, Laporte, Mendes, Le Goff – Abergel, Lemoine, Monconduit – Moffi, Laurienté.
Lorient wants to continue its momentum
Seventh in Ligue 1 (5 points), FC Lorient made a good start to the season after hanging on Saint-Étienne and Lens and winning against Monaco. Only the defeat in Montpellier taints the encouraging picture of the Merlus.
Goodnight all
Welcome to the RMC Sport website to follow the match of the 5th day of Ligue 1 live between Lorient and Lille. The Mastiffs (10th) are aiming for a first away success this season. The meeting kicks off at 9 p.m.