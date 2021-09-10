Hermès inaugurates its 19th leather goods store in Gironde

The luxury group Hermès on Friday inaugurated a new leather goods store in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul in the metropolis of Bordeaux (Gironde), entirely devoted to leather goods while global demand is still increasing.

“This is an important moment for us”, declared Axel Dumas, the boss of Hermès during a press presentation, “we made the decision to make 100% of our leather production in France”.

“It is a pleasure to have an economic system that works and that allows us to create jobs,” he said.

The Guyenne leather goods store, located in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, between the Dordogne and the Garonne, about twenty kilometers north-east of Bordeaux, will eventually accommodate 260 jobs.

"We are in a sustained growth rate and which says growth rate for Hermès leather goods says increase in the number of craftsmen, training and therefore new site", explained to AFP Guillaume de Seynes, general manager of the upstream pole and participation of the group.





Total sales of Hermès worldwide amounted to 4.235 billion euros in the first half of the year, up 70% compared to 2020 and 29% compared to 2019, before the pandemic; sales of Leather Goods and Saddlery, Hermès’ core business, are up 25% compared to 2019.

The Guyenne factory is the first to set up a production site for the group in Gironde.

The group has chosen to rehabilitate this former 5.6 hectare embankment storage area by installing this 5,800 m2 building all in wood and concrete, created by Bayonne architect Patrick Arotcharen.

To control its energy consumption, the site is also equipped with 2,250 m2 of photovoltaic panels which cover 40% of the energy consumed.

The sanitary facilities and green spaces which include the planting of a hundred trees are watered by a rainwater collection system.

Since 2010, Hermès has opened nine leather goods factories in France, bringing the number of saddlers and leatherworkers within the group to more than 4,000. Three other manufacturing projects are underway, in Louviers (Eure), Tournes (Ardennes) and Riom (Puy-de-Dôme), where recruitments and training are continuing.