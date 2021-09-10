his arrival, his beginnings, Puel, Lyon … Ramirez answers everything!

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the Greens’ tribute to Loïc Perrin

His arrival

“On the last day of the transfer window, I was aware of the interest of the Greens. Everything was done quickly thanks to the help of the agents. I am happy with this opportunity and I hope to succeed here. I had heard a lot of things about ASSE and a lot of people were talking about it on the networks. I will try to bring things to this club. I have already spoken with the coach who speaks a little spanish. explained the philosophy of the game. I feel very good in this group and it will improve. All the lights are green. It will be a decision of the coach for this weekend. “

The following

“I try to adapt to all systems of play, but I am quite comfortable in the box. I am a forward who is ready to fight for the team and I hope to allow the team to achieve his goals. I spoke with Bergessio through my brother. He told me about the club and the city. He is a really good person. Said was positive and reassured me. We plan to stay ten months and if all goes well, it could last longer. The future will depend on the season I am able to do. “

OL

“I was told about OL as soon as I arrived at the airport, telling me that it was the game to win this season. We will already try to step up to improve.”

Ligue 1

“Ligue 1 is a very competitive championship. In addition, it’s a championship that has gained value with the arrival of very good players and I can’t wait to be able to start. It’s always something difficult to do. leave his country. I have work to learn the language and get along well with my partners. There is Miguel who speaks Spanish and I speak with Kolo. “





VAMOS!

