How Safran could reduce CO2 emissions from its engines by up to 80%

For those who are still skeptical about the will of aeronautics manufacturers to find solutions in order to decarbonize the sector, the engine manufacturer Safran gave them a good slap in showing that this industry could be able to significantly reduce CO2 emissions. Thus its subsidiaries, Safran Helicopter Engines, the world leader in helicopter turbines, and Safran Tech have carried out in recent weeks in Bordes (Pyrenees Atlantic), a world first: rotation on the BEARCAT (1) test bench developed by Safran Tech, with motor helicopter (Makila 2) with 100% fuel of sustainable aviation (SAF) during a ground test campaign, which began on August 24 and lasted about thirty hours, including twenty hours with 100% SAF.

With 100% incorporation, these fuels would reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80%, thanks to a reduced carbon footprint over their entire life cycle, Safran assures us. That is well beyond what is authorized by current regulations (50% biofuel). Besides, no visible smoke escapes from the benched engine … “Our goal is to make all our aircraft and helicopter engines compatible with SAF by 2025 from a technological point of view., explained Nicolas Jeuland, Innovation project manager at Safran and expert in fuel of the future. They must then be able to be certified for placing on the market by 2030 “.

“The development of biofuels is one of the pillars of the multi–energies of TotalEnergies to raise the challenge of decarbonising the transport sector. This fits fully in the Company’s Climate ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 “, reminded the director of Renewable Fuels of TotalEnergies, Virginie Merini.

BEARCAT, a valuable test bench

During these tests under the supervision of Safran Tech, a Makila 2 engine, which equips the Caracal of the French army and the SuperPuma, was supplied entirely with biofuel produced by TotalEnergies from residues and waste from the circular economy, more particularly used cooking oils. These tests will benefit both the turbines produced by Safran HE and the commercial aviation engines (in particular LEAPs) from Safran. These tests show real areas of interesting progress for this sector, which produces between 2% and 3% of CO2 emissions worldwide. Especially since the use of SAF would also reduce engine fouling. Up to now supported by the French government, aeronautics can therefore be virtuous without displeasing certain associations or NGOs who want to nail planes to the ground at all costs – “a good plane is a plane that stays stuck on the tarmac”, according to some very radical NGOs.

Packed with sensors (300 measurement points), BEARCAT, which is a technological maturation tool, allows the increase in TRL (Technology Readiness Level) technological innovations such as the behavior of SAFs in a turbine. It highlights the precise impact of an SAF on the performance of the Makila 2 thanks to these 300 measurement points in a real environment of use (thermal, mechanical, vibratory, chemical). This is a major asset for the rise in TRL of SAFs and their certification.







To bring out SAF sectors, the oil groups estimate the investment effort at 1,000 billion dollars. To achieve this, they particularly need visibility that can only be given to them by the public authorities and therefore the implementation of new regulations imposing mandatory incorporation rates of SAF more ambitious than at present. France has a target of 2% in 2025 and 5% in 2030, which is modest. In addition to the Makila turbine, Safran is planning a test flight at the end of the year with 100% biofuel on an Airbus A330neo powered by a LEAP. The industrialization of SAF will also make it possible to reduce their price, which is now prohibitive (between 3 and 5 times more expensive depending on SAF than kerosene). Which is also a powerful brake on its development. However, SAF will remain more expensive over the long term than kerosene. Hence the crucial and concomitant objective of reducing aircraft consumption.

Safran Helicopter Engines at the forefront

Safran Helicopter Engines is at the forefront of the energy transition in the world of helicopters. In June, the engine manufacturer operated two Arriel 2E engines of an H145 (Airbus) using a mix of conventional fuel and 40% biofuels supplied by TotalEnergies during a first operational flight of a rescue helicopter from the German operator ADAC Luftrettung in the Munich region. All Safran HE engines are developed and certified to use up to 50% SAF. Thus, the development of biofuels makes it possible to reduce emissions from helicopters already in operation today.

With this test campaign on the Makila 2, Safran HE, which has 21,000 engines in service, is stepping up a gear. The engine manufacturer crosses “a new step towards the use of aviation fuel produced entirely from renewable sources, President of Safran Helicopter Engines Franck Saudo. These tests are a key step in the realization of future test flights with our helicopter partners “. But in general, the boss of Safran HE is waiting for a first oil group to scale up to set up a consistent network.

(1) Advanced Test Bench for Combustion and Aerothermal Research in Turbomachinery