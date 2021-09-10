how the Hidalgo camp justifies its change

The entourage of the mayor of Paris, who is about to declare her candidacy, explains that “she did not want to be a candidate” but that there are “dynamics that are needed”

(This article is an excerpt from At Pol, our daily political newsletter for subscribers only)

A little over a year ago, just re-elected mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo assured the Parisian : “I will not be a candidate. On the other hand, I will take my part in the debate based on my experience and my action. ” A year later, the socialist is preparing to declare your candidacy for the Elysée from Rouen Sunday.





Gluttony

A turnaround that his opponents will not fail to note with relish. But in Camp Hidalgo, we are not particularly embarrassed by this archive. “Anne Hidalgo did not want to be a candidate but there are dynamics that are needed”, explains one of his relatives for whom “A hypothesis which was credible has become evident”facing the wall of reality and the shortage of contenders for weight on the pink side. In summary: the presidency of the Republic, she did not want it but faced with the void of the left and the social record of the five-year Macron, it was her duty to get started. Nicolas Sarkozy could not have said better.

“Sandblasting”

“She has the experience, the par …