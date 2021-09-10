Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 test: a good tablet under HarmonyOS

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 “offers two modules on the back. The main one is 13 megapixels while the ultra wide-angle has 8 megapixels. This new model joins the very closed circle of tablets with two photo modules. One Time of Flight (ToF) sensor is also in the game.

Wide-angle module: 13 megapixels





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + (26mm eq, f / 2, ISO 160, 1/100 s)



Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (26mm eq, f / 1.8, ISO 80, 1 / 100s) enlarge



The main module of this MatePad Pro delivers a slightly more satisfactory result than that of the Galaxy Tab S7 +. The image offers a little more detail as well as a better controlled exposure. The general tone of the shot is a little blue, due to the software processing applied by Huawei.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + (26 mm eq, f / 2, ISO 2000, 1/7 s)



Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (26mm eq, f / 1.8, ISO 1250, 1 / 10s) enlarge



At night, the result of the Huawei tablet is smooth, unlike that of the Samsung tablet. The exposure is however a little better there.





Ultra wide-angle module: 8 megapixels





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + (13mm eq, f / 2.2, ISO 64, 1/50 s)



Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (16mm eq, f / 2.4, ISO 64, 1 / 50s) enlarge



At the ultra wide angle, the MatePad Pro is doing surprisingly well. The image is much more detailed than that of its competitor, the exposure is correct and the large halo of light generally present on the right of the image is quite discreet.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + (13 mm eq, f / 2.2, ISO 1250, 1 / 9s)



Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (16mm eq, f / 2.4, ISO 2000, 1 / 10s) enlarge



In low light, the shot is not really usable, as is unfortunately often the case with ultra-wide-angle modules on tablets.

Front and video module

At the front, we find the 8 megapixel module already present on the MatePad 11, which will be used mainly for videoconferencing, since with such a large tablet, the exercise of the selfie remains perilous if it is not posed. on a table or on its keyboard (sold separately).

In video, the MatePad Pro 12.6 can shoot up to 4K at 30 fps. Up front, the quality is limited to 1080p at 30 fps.