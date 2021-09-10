Hundreds of private savings after the bankruptcy of a Lille start-up

The company offered attractive yields, but the regulator and consumer associations point out that such interest rates are technically impossible.





(illustration) (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

When it was created in 2018, the 100% online payment service start-up from Lille, Swoon, offered its customers advantageous savings, at 3% interest, which it called a savings account, surfing the internet. imaginary security guaranteed by the livret A. Three years later, the company is in liquidation and some 300 savers do not know what happened to their savings, despite the promises of repayment from the founder of the start-up.

To offer such a return, well above the 0.5% of the livret A, Swoon relied on crowdlending, which consists of putting savers in touch with companies shunned by traditional banks to finance themselves. The company gave them loans at 5%.

Today, Swoon is in liquidation and has disappeared from circulation: closure of the website, the mobile application and the accounts on social networks. Customers only have email addresses to contact the company. And many requests for refunds remained pending.

“We are talking about years of savings, a life of savings in fact,” regrets Marc, whose first name has been changed. “It hurts a lot when you take it in the head.” Out of 80,000 euros placed, he recovered 17,500 , in 18 transfers. A process that does not inspire him much confidence.

An “impossible” return



Asked by AFP, the Prudential Control and Resolution Authority (ACPR), the regulator of the financial sector, considers that it is “currently” impossible “for a real bank to offer guaranteed and risk-free savings accounts with a remuneration of 3% or more for such a product” .

“The term ‘booklet’ is not legally framed and does not have a precise economic definition “, defends to AFP Maître Riglaire, lawyer of the founder of the company Quentin Haddouche.





If he was initially cautious in limiting his investment, Marc quickly gave in to the promises of gains. “The more I saw the interest, the more it encouraged me to invest money,” he says. “For me it was 100% safe and guaranteed.”

Charles (the first name has been changed), 40, has for his part invested 10,000 euros, in several installments. But for more than a year, the forty-something has noticed an increase in withdrawal times, from a few days to several months. Three months ago, he needed 5,000 euros to finance his marriage. The transfer, requested on June 6, has still not been made. He then created, in July, the Twitter account “Don’t get Swoon”, where he daily documents the progress of the case. He interacts with other members and four of them decide to file a complaint in September . “The four of us represent more than 50,000 euros,” he says.

Repayment promises



Maître Riglaire wants to reassure his client’s desire “to reimburse absolutely everyone”. “As soon as these funds are released, of course they will be passed on to investors as they have been told, as they have been written,” he assures us.

But we must therefore wait for the companies to repay the capital loaned by Swoon. M’avocat estimates the number of clients still to be reimbursed at around 300 people, with average amounts of 10,000 euros. The repayment period? Quentin Haddouche, who spoke to MoneyVox on Wednesday, prefers not to come forward: “Not 10 years, but not 10 days either.”

The UFC-Que Choisir association revealed in a study in 2017 that the investments of business loan platforms would only offer consumers a return of 0.33%, due to the small number of loans having been repaid in full.

The ACPR recommends be “particularly vigilant with regard to sites , advertisements, offers on social networks and people who offer a risk-free passbook at much more attractive financial terms than those of credit institutions “.

Lionel Maugain, head of the silver section of the magazine 60 million consumers , reminds the basics: “do not invest in offers that you do not understand, beware of overly attractive returns, check that the company exists in official registers and find out online in consumer forums”.