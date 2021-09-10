“I end up moved, upset, it’s physical you understand?” Vanessa Paradis gets loose about her husband Samuel Benchetrit

Since the age of 15, Vanessa Paradis has been in the spotlight. After being known for her singing career, the pretty blonde became the muse of several luxury houses… and then excelled in cinema. At 48 years old, the mother is launching a new challenge: to shine in the theater. And to her delight, she becomes the muse of her husband’s new play, Samuel Benchetrit! The opportunity for her to confide in their relationship in the columns of ELLE magazine, this Friday, September 10.

“Whether it’s theater, cinema, music, everything he does makes me want to dream or go on an adventure. It transports me,” she says. “Every time I read a text from Samuel, I end up moved, upset, it’s physical you understand?” obviously very admiring of her husband.





If some celebrities have recently expressed their fear of aging, Vanessa Paradis seems to live well the fact that the years go by: “I’m not going to tell you that I don’t mind getting old, which is in everyone’s eyes. But what can I do about it? Not looking at yourself, it’s been a vacation! Stay curious, open”. In the theater, she will also play a woman over 40 and if that pleases her, she admits on the other hand that it is not easy: “On stage where I run between courtyard and garden for hours, I can see that it is not the same as twenty years ago “.

Lily-Rose Depp’s mother then talks about her lifestyle and her tips to be on top at 48: “Do not smoke, do not drink, sleep, play sports, eat well […] I can’t resist the party! I always tell myself that things are to be experienced right away, and if I die tomorrow… “.

Eleanor de la Fontaine