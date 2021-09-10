More

    “I will no longer be able to carry life”

    It was one of the greatest happy moments of his life. On May 14, 2018, Laetitia Milot gave birth to a little Lyana: the arrival of this first child is a real blessing for the actress, suffering from endometriosis. Today, the actress blossoms in her role as a mother.

    Laetitia Milot gave an interview to our colleagues from Magicmom, and confides in his daily life with his daughter. “I am a mom who discovered a certain patience in her. I am a very affectionate mother hen. I always want to kiss him. I’m super caring, pretty cool. I trust my instincts and it has served me pretty well so far“, she explains. Time seems to go by way too fast for her liking:”Every day, my baby is growing up … I see her growing up day by day, it goes so quickly. Three years ago she was still in my stomach, I feel like it was a month ago“, she adds. The actress also evokes in all sincerity one of her regrets: not being able to have a second child, because of the disease.


    Even though, with my husband, we would have liked to give Lyana a little brother or sister, today we are focusing on her education. We have a beautiful baby girl, we are the happiest in the world. Even though I know that I will no longer be able to bear life, I do not experience it as mourning. I try instead to see the positive side“, she says.

