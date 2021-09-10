“If Barkhane leaves, night will fall on Timbuktu”

In Timbuktu, the faces are serious, worried. Insecurity plagues the city, assaults, kidnappings or robberies are frequent, but the inhabitants have learned to live in this climate of instability. What worries them the most is the departure of French forces from Barkhane before the end of the year. The gradual disengagement from the Sahel announced by President Emmanuel Macron provides for France to abandon its bases in northern Mali – Tessalit, Kidal and Timbuktu – by the end of 2021.

The announcement had the effect of a hammer blow for Fadimata Tandina Touré, a history and geography teacher. “The question is, what will become of the city of Timbuktu after Barkhane?” Like many here, she doesn’t trust the Malian army to protect her. “Our territories are open, it is a fight that Mali alone cannot lead. Our army still needs to be supported. If the army does not manage to stop them, they will come and they will impose the sharia. “ Fadimata Tandina Touré is still in shock, as in a bad dream, convinced that French soldiers and their military resources are the only bulwark against the jihadists who control the region.

Only cities like Timbuktu, Kidal or Gao still escape them. Outside, in the bush, it is the jihadists who make the law, according to Touré, a member of civil society: “Just a few kilometers from Timbuktu, they impose zakat, they force women to veil themselves and soon it will happen in Timbuktu.”

This concern is shared by Al Boukhari Ben Essayouti, the head of the cultural mission of Timbuktu. He calls France “to review its position”, to learn the lessons of the Afghan fiasco. “It is certain, if Barkhane leaves, I think it is the door open to all abuses.” According to him, the jihadists will take advantage of the vacuum left by the departure of the Barkhane force to make their return, with dramatic consequences on the populations who will once again live under the yoke of Sharia: “The jihadists who occupied the city are of Wahhabi obedience, supporters of a radical Islam, while the population of Timbuktu is of Sufi, therefore moderate. The inhabitants loathe Wahhabism!”





The Sankoré mosque in Timbuktu. (OMAR OUAHMANE / RADIO FRANCE)

Cohabitation is therefore impossible, or else under duress as in 2012, when the jihadists made reign of terror in the city, going so far as to attack certain mosques and destroy with a pickax the mausoleums of raw earth. from the 14th century, world heritage of humanity. They have since been rebuilt identically under the aegis of Unesco.

The youth associations of Timbuktu have decided to mobilize, they do not want to wait for Barkhane’s departure to react. They planned to demonstrate to call on Emmanuel Macron to postpone this withdrawal pending the return of constitutional order in Bamako, where the junta seized power after two coups d’état in less than a year. Khalid is a member of civil society in Timbuktu, he does not hide his concern: “I have already packed my luggage. If Barkhane leaves, I will also go, because the city will immediately fall into the hands of the jihadists.”





A prospect that terrifies Mouneïssa, one of whose children was born on February 5, 2013, a few days after the liberation of Timbuktu by French soldiers. His son Alpha was nicknamed Holland. “Everyone calls him François Hollande, because it is François Hollande who freed us. It will not please them, the terrorists, to call a child François Hollande!” She fears, “sure”, retaliation. “We say to France: thank you. We don’t want them to leave now.”





A restaurant in Timbuktu. It was under the presidency of François Hollande that France got involved in Mali in 2013. (OMAR OUAHMANE / RADIO FRANCE)

Also very worried, the artists of Timbuktu, sworn enemies of the jihadists. Like Chaibani Coulibaly. At the height of his 22 years, he is one of the figures of the city’s music scene. “It scares me. If we play music today, it’s thanks to a Barkhane. With the jihadists, we can’t. They don’t like music. How are we going to live If Barkhane leaves, night will fall on Timbuktu. “

Many residents have sworn to follow in the wake of Barkhane’s convoys, but they are aware that the situation has changed. In 2012, the trip to Bamako could be done safely while today, taking the road is dangerous, armed groups abound and hold travelers to ransom when they do not kidnap them. Some inhabitants therefore predict a French withdrawal accompanied by the hostility of the population, inhabited by a feeling of abandonment. “History, certainly, can repeat itself if the foreign forces leave, fears Salaha Maiga, director of the Vivre ensemble festival. This can be seen around the world, if we see Afghanistan today. What will Mali be after the departure of foreign forces? “