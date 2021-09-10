if the vaccination stagnates, “it is very likely that we will have a fifth wave”, warns the director of the CHU

Benjamin Garel, director of the Martinique University Hospital, fears the effects of the Delta variant, which is currently highly contagious and “in the majority on the island”. He specifies that the fourth which took place “mainly on the Alpha variant“.

“If nothing is done and we stay with very few people vaccinated, it is very likely that we will have a fifth wave“, affirmed Thursday, September 9 on franceinfo Benjamin Garel, director of the CHU of Martinique, in Fort-de-France. And this while the Parliament gave Thursday its green light, by a broad vote of the Senate, to a prorogation, until ” on November 15, a state of health emergency in the vast majority of overseas territories.

TO nationally, this rate is 68.6%. “What scares us is the fifth wave“, insists Benjamin Garel. The fourth wave was”dramatic” with “many casualties“. According to him, “if nothing is done, we will move towards a fifth wave which will be of the same amplitude“that the fourth which was made”mainly on the Alpha variant“. Currently, it is the Delta variant which is”majority on the island“. Now this variant is”four to eight times more contagious according to the publications“, underlines the director of the CHU.

In Martinique, the incidence rate “remains very high, but is dropping sharply“, indicates Benjamin Garel.”It was more than halved. We remain at more than 400 per 100,000 inhabitants, rates well above the alert threshold.“





The head of the CHU adds that the hospitals are still operating with a lot of reinforcements from metropolitan France “which allow to operate in the least degraded way possible“. But the establishments”are in shock at the arrival of patients“. He finds a”decrease“classic inpatients. But”on resuscitation, we are overwhelmed all the time. Even if the number of patients in the emergency room has been reduced by more than four, we still have serious cases that will require intensive care“.

Benjamin Garel hoped that “in three to four weeks it would get better“. But with the”stagnation of critical care“, he fears that it is in”two to three months“that activity will return to normal.