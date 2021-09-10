Ikea facing worrying stockouts

the essential

For several weeks, Ikea has been facing unprecedented out of stocks. 10% of the product references are missing.

For several weeks, some Ikea products have been announced out of stock in most stores in France, as well as on the website, reports BFM Business. Among the missing references are the Tjusig shoe rack, the Markus office chair, and the Friheten sofa.





Joined by our colleagues, the Swedish giant recognizes that about “10% of product references are missing in stocks”. “An unprecedented situation”. Some stores have communicated the date of January 6 for a return of certain references.

This shortage would not only concern France. “Like many retailers, we face ongoing challenges with our supply chains due to Covid and labor shortages, with transportation, raw materials and supply all affected,” a door explained. -speak of the group in the United Kingdom to the Reuters agency. “In addition, we are seeing increased customer demand as more and more people are spending more time at home. As a result, we are experiencing low availability in some of our ranges, including mattresses.”