In Denmark, a forerunner in Europe, a serene return to life before

No longer the shadow of a mask or a health pass, the offices have come back to life and the concerts bring together tens of thousands of fans: this Friday, Denmark turns the page entirely on restrictions aimed at fighting Covid-19.

Iceland had lifted all its restrictions in June, but had to reintroduce them a few weeks later due to an epidemic resumption. According to AFP’s European offices, Denmark is currently the only country on the continent to have returned “to life before.”

“We are definitely at the forefront in Denmark because we no longer have any restrictions, we have moved to the other side of the pandemic thanks to the deployment of vaccination,” Ulrik Ørum-Petersen told AFP , promoter at Live Nation.

On Saturday, the show organizer is orchestrating a sold-out concert for 50,000 people, a first in Europe still weighed down by restrictions. On September 4 already, Live Nation had organized a first festival aptly baptized “return to life”, which had gathered 15,000 people in Copenhagen.

“Being in the crowd, singing like before, it almost made me forget the Covid-19 and everything we’ve been through in recent months,” said Emilie Bendix, a young woman of 26, who returned to the concert.

Introduced in March as a corollary of the reopening, the “coronapas” was no longer mandatory in nightclubs since September 1, a requirement lifted this Friday.

“Our goal is free movement (…), what will therefore happen is that the virus will also circulate and that it will find those who are not vaccinated”, warned the AFP epidemiologist Lone Simonsen, professor at Roskilde University (east).

“If the virus is no longer a threat to society, it is only thanks to the vaccine,” insisted Ms. Simonsen.

Denmark has had no trouble convincing its people of the benefits of vaccination. The result: 73% of the 5.8 million Danes are now fully vaccinated, and 96% of those 65 and over.





With around 500 new daily cases and a reproduction rate of the virus of 0.7, the Danish authorities believe the epidemic is under control, even if this return to life before must be coupled with strict compliance with hygiene measures and isolation of the sick.

– Confidence –

“The daily life is basically the same again, but that does not mean that there is no more danger on the horizon”, underlined Friday morning the Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke.

“If we look at the last 18 months, the virus has mutated several times, so I can not guarantee anything (…) But with so many people vaccinated, we are in a good position”, he said. worth at the microphone of television TV2.

The only restriction concerns entry into the Nordic country: it remains subject to presentation of a health passport and / or a negative test, and wearing a mask is compulsory at airports.

“It’s been two hard years, I have three children and with school at home it’s been a lot of difficult days, so it’s really nice,” said Klaus Sylvester, one of the Danes interviewed by AFP on Friday in Copenhagen.

“It’s fantastic because the sun is shining, you can go to a match or a concert at the stadium, it actually liberates”, testifies this 41-year-old journalist.

For WHO Europe, Denmark stood out for the relationship of trust between the authorities and the population on the strategy deployed.

Even if “each country must remain vigilant if and when the epidemiological situation changes”, according to Catherine Smallwood, in charge of emergency situations.

Denmark intends to closely monitor the number of hospitalizations – barely 130 for the moment – and to carry out a careful sequencing of the tests, one of its great strengths in recent months to control the evolution of the virus. A third dose has also been offered to the most vulnerable since Thursday.

“Of course if something happens and we need restrictions, I will follow them without problem again, but I’m pretty confident it won’t be necessary, I hope anyway,” Mikael told AFP. Weiling, a 39-year-old architect.