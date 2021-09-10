More

    in Essonne, the city of Tarterêts on the verge of conflagration

    REPORTING – In Corbeil-Essonnes, the gassing of a mother during the arrest of two young people provoked several nights of riots, against a backdrop of tensions between the police and drug traffickers.

    A set of austere and damaged buildings, a vestige of the doubtful town planning choices of the 1960s, watch without kindness over the city of Tarterêts, in Corbeil-Essonnes (Essonne). The painted social frescoes and panels hammering the newspeak of the “live togetherAre not enough to camouflage this maze of decaying towers, home to 5,000 people, nearly half of whom live below the poverty line.

    At the heart of this hilly labyrinth is held, this Wednesday morning, a generous market of clothes and fruits and vegetables at unbeatable prices. If most of the inhabitants are there to do good business, a salesman, teaser, bumps a mother in the middle of the makeshift stalls. “So, the police, aren’t they here this morning?He asks. No response from the person, busy looking for the best watermelon, when the mercury reaches almost 30 degrees. Another lady, on the other hand, replies: “Anyway, we are persecuted”. A few minutes after

