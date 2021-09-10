In Europe, wages on the rise

Despite rapidly growing inflation, wages are not soaring across Europe for the moment. With the exception of a few sectors with serious labor shortages, and perhaps the United Kingdom, everything indicates that, while employment is approaching its level before the Covid-19 pandemic, the remuneration hardly follows.

All across the continent, however, employers are complaining that they are not successful in recruiting. In the hotel industry, the transport of goods and even industry, there is a shortage of manpower. Restaurant owners speak of cooks who cost more and more or waiters who leave overnight for the competition.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also For the looming economic recovery, employees are claiming their share

While these tensions are real, they remain sectoral and are not confirmed at the macroeconomic level. Data on wage negotiations, compiled by the European Central Bank (ECB), show an average wage increase in the euro area of ​​1.73% in the second quarter, well below inflation, which reached 3%. This is certainly more than the increase of 1.38% recorded in the previous quarter, but it is less than the levels known before the pandemic, which exceeded 2% since 2018.





“High level of unemployment”

The same goes for Germany, where wages rose 1.9% in the second quarter. In France, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies indicates that it does not see for the moment “Second round effects”, that is to say, an inflation-wage runaway. Thursday, September 9, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, made the same observation: “On the wage front, we do not see much increase, although we will closely monitor salary negotiations, many of which traditionally take place in the fall. “

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also European minimum wage: how Paris tries to convince the Nordic countries

This diagnosis is shared by the vast majority of economists. “We expect a rebound [des salaires] but this will remain limited, given the high level of unemployment ”, underlines Katharina Koenz, in a note for the firm Oxford Economics. Employment has indeed not recovered to its pre-pandemic level, with two million fewer workers across the euro zone.

The only notable exception appears to be the UK. In the second quarter, wages rose between 3.5% and 4.9% from 2020, according to estimates from the Bureau of National Statistics. What more than to compensate for inflation, which reached only 2% in July (but must rise to 4% in the coming months, according to the Bank of England). The UK had an already very tight job market before the pandemic, with little unemployment.

You have 46.98% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.